Good Life Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1,382.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

