Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

