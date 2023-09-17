Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 292 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $85.99 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $95.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

