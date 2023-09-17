Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

