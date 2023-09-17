Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $109.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

