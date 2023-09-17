Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,106 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJH opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.