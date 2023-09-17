Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.