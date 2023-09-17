Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 370,632 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $79,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,997,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

