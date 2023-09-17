Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 49,074 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $123.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.