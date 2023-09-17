Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 7,939 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

