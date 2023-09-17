Gradient Investments LLC Buys 14,389 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 579,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Blackstone stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.