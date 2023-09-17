Gradient Investments LLC Buys 18,539 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.