Gradient Investments LLC Buys 3,224 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $205.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

