Gradient Investments LLC Buys 43,098 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

