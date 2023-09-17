Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

