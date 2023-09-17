Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $312.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

