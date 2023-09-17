Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BR opened at $185.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

