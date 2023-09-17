Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.13 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

