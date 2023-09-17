Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.63 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,241 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $70.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

