Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $260.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

