Gradient Investments LLC Has $72.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $72,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $12,244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPGP stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

