Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,729 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $61,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 715,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $20,148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 62.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 975.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 233,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

