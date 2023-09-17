Gradient Investments LLC Invests $20.85 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.49 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $116.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.