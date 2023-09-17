Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $342.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

