Gradient Investments LLC Sells 43,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 640,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 680,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after buying an additional 136,060 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

