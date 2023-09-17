Gradient Investments LLC Takes $26.94 Million Position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 966,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,942,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.21% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

MEM opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

