Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 667,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,677,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

