Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,465,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,165,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 32.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance
Shares of BATS BJUN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.