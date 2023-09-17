Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,465,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,165,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 32.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.