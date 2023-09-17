Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.3 %

PAC opened at $183.83 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

