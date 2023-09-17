Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.38

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.38 and traded as high as C$44.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$120.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 241.88% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4646172 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is -71.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.