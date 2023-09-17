HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.75. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 1,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.

HAL Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35.

HAL Trust Company Profile

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment.

