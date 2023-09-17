Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $60.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.