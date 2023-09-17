Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as low as C$9.37. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 6,665 shares trading hands.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.49.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
