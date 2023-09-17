HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

ALPN stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

