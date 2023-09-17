Head to Head Analysis: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57% GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 2.00 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -5.87 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

GrandSouth Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Provident Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

