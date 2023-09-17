Head to Head Contrast: Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 101.01 Beyond Air $870,000.00 110.07 -$55.82 million ($1.95) -1.55

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air N/A -117.80% -79.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cochlear and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cochlear and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 305.63%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Cochlear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Cochlear on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

