Head to Head Review: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DRDGOLD and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $309.85 million N/A $72.24 million $0.78 11.87 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.04) -31.00

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.59%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 143.28%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Vizsla Silver N/A -7.18% -7.00%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.