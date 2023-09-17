Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.11.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.82. Hershey has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.