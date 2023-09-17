Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,891.33

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,891.33 ($23.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,109 ($26.39). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,063 ($25.82), with a volume of 4,882,035 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.27) to GBX 1,800 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.27).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,892.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,067.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,245.28%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.