Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,891.33

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIKGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,891.33 ($23.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,109 ($26.39). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,063 ($25.82), with a volume of 4,882,035 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.27) to GBX 1,800 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.27).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,892.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,067.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.69.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,245.28%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

