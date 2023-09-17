Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

