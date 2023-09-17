Humana’s (HUM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $597.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.53.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $470.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.81. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

