ICON Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. ICON has a market capitalization of $165.03 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,960,411 coins and its circulating supply is 966,960,430 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,953,689.7253128. The last known price of ICON is 0.1717159 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,105,613.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

