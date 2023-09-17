ICON Public’s (ICLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $274.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.22.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $261.71 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $268.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 40.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after buying an additional 157,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ICON Public by 86.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

