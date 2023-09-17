IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 215.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $11.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.69. 770,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

