iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $74.48 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $74.48 million and $11.69 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.02869443 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,542,864.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

