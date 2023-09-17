Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.62.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.67. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

