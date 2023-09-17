Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $34.18. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.