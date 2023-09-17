Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 9.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

UAPR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 43,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

