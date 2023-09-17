Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of UNOV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

