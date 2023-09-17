Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.33

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.33 and traded as high as $33.35. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 351,325 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $82,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

